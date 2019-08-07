Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

A representative of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 7 made contact with China and handed a diplomatic note opposing its military drills in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago area.The information was unveiled by Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang the same day while answering reporters’ queries about China’s military drills in Hoang Sa archipelago area.Vietnam has sufficient legal grounds and historical evidence affirming its sovereignty over Hoang Sa and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes in line with international law, she said.“China’s military drills in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago have seriously violated Vietnam’s sovereignty over the archipelago,” Hang stressed.-VNA