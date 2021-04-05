Health Two more COVID-19 cases recorded in April 4 afternoon Vietnam had two new COVID-19 cases to report in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 4, raising the tally to 2,631, including 1,603 domestically-transmitted infections, the Ministry of Health said.

Health Infographic Lessons learned from COVID-19 prevention and control Vietnam is the first and only country in the world to fight COVID-19 with the model "four on the spot", namely timely prevention, isolation and treatment on the spot; required facilities, equipment, medicines and protective equipment on the spot; necessary funding on the spot; and supportive human resources on the spot.

Health Vietnam records three more COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded three new imported COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6am on April 4, all of them Vietnamese and quarantined right after their arrival, bringing the total number of infections to 2,629, according to the Ministry of Health said.

Health Vietnam records six new imported COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded six new imported COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 3, bringing the total number of infections to 2,626, the Ministry of Health said.