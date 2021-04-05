Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report on April 5 morning
Vietnam recorded no new cases of COVID-19 over the past 12 hours to 6am on April 5, keeping the national count at 2,631, including 1,603 domestically-transmitted infections. The Ministry of Health said 910 COVID-19 cases have been detected since January 27 when the third wave of outbreaks hit the country.
A medical worker is disinfecting a concentrated quarantine area in An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded no new cases of COVID-19 over the past 12 hours to 6am on April 5, keeping the national count at 2,631, including 1,603 domestically-transmitted infections.
The Ministry of Health said 910 COVID-19 cases have been detected since January 27 when the third wave of outbreaks hit the country.
There are 27,487 people who had close contact with confirmed cases or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit areas under medical monitoring at present.
As many as 2,383 patients have recovered from the disease while the number of related fatalities is kept at 35, the treatment sub-committee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported.
Among those still under treatment, 38 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 15 others twice, and 28 thrice.
The health ministry said 9,158 people were vaccinated against the pandemic last week, raising the number of vaccinated people in 19 cities and provinces to 52,431 as of 4pm on April 4. They are frontline medical workers and members of community-based anti-COVID-19 groups and the National Steering Committee.
In a bid to live safely with the pandemic, people should strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.