Politics Gov’t to pilot three national target programmes in districts The Government will submit a pilot scheme in which each province selects one district-level locality to pilot the combination of three national target programmes concerning funding sources, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang.

Politics Leaders send condolences over passing of former Chinese Premier Vietnamese leaders on October 30 extended condolences to Chinese leaders over the recent passing of former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Politics Defence minister underlines cooperation, peace, prosperity Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang delivered a keynote speech at the first plenary session of the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum on October 30, highlighting cooperation and respect for international principles for peace and prosperity.

Politics Hai Phong, RoK collaborate in coast guard training The Korea Coast Guard (KCG)’s training ship BADARO (3011HAM) arrived at the port in Hai Phong on October 30, beginning a five-day visit to the northern city.