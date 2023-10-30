Vietnam helps Cambodia’s anti-drug crime force improve capacity
A training workshop is being held by the police department for investigation of drug-related crimes under the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security to help improve the investigation and drug control capacity of the anti-drug crime force of Cambodia.
Delegates at the event (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – A training workshop is being held by the police department for investigation of drug-related crimes under the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security to help improve the investigation and drug control capacity of the anti-drug crime force of Cambodia.
The workshop, which runs from October 29 to November 3 in Ho Chi Minh City, is among annual cooperation activities between the two countries' national committees for drug combat. In Vietnam, the Ministry of Public Security is the standing body for drug combat of the National Committee for AIDS, Drugs, and Prostitution Prevention and Control.
Addressing the event, Col. Mom Kirisocheat, Deputy Director of the law enforcement division at the Office of Cambodia’s National Authority for Combating Drugs, noted that over the recent past, authorities of both countries have coordinated to carry out various initiatives to fight drug crimes and recorded encouraging results.
In 2023, the two sides continue to increase and improve the quality of information exchange via hotlines and border liaison offices between provinces of Vietnam and Cambodia. They have held meetings between their relevant agencies and border localities on a regular basis. Crackdowns on drug crimes along the shared borderline are also a regular occurrence in their cooperation.
The efforts have helped curb and prevent cross-border drug trafficking, he said.
In the face of the quick and complex developments of drug crimes in the region and the world, training to improve the capacity of law enforcement officers is of critical importance to promote the fight against transnational drug crimes, he went on.
The official said that the cooperation and responsibility sharing between Vietnam and Cambodia will form a prerequisite for the realisation of the common goal of protecting the community from drug-related crimes to contribute to stable and prosperous socio-economic development./.