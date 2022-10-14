World Thailand injects first COVID-19 jabs for children aged 6 months to 1 year Thailand's Ministry of Public Health on October 12 launched a campaign to vaccinate children aged 6 months to 1 year with a slightly reduced dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

World Japanese retailer AEON to expand operation in Vietnam Leading Japanese retail group AEON is accelerating the expansion of its malls and other stores in Vietnam.

World Foreign media on Vietnam’s success in renewal process Vietnam is one of the countries that are successful in hunger eradication and poverty alleviation, achieving many economic achievements thanks to the application of private property rights and free-market reforms, according to an article posted on US’s news website washingtonexaminer.com on October 11.

World US Assistant Secretary of State congratulates Vietnam on election to UNHRC Visiting Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink congratulated Vietnam on its election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023 – 2025 tenure, at a meeting with Vietnamese journalists in Hanoi on October 12.