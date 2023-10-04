Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 3 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics With many strides, potential of Vietnam - France relations tremendous: official Vietnam and France have witnessed numerous strides in bilateral relations over the last 10 years, since their strategic partnership was set up, and the potential of their ties remains tremendous, said Benoit Guidee, Asia and Oceania Director at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Politics PM urges stronger cooperation with Germany’s Lower Saxony state Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has highlighted potential for cooperation between Vietnam and Germany and its Lower Saxony state, and suggested the two sides step up cooperation in different areas.

Politics Vietnam Coast Guard ship visits Japan Ship CSB 8002 with a working delegation of the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) on board, docked at Shinko port in Japan’s Kobe city on October 2, starting a visit and exchange programme with the Japan Coast Guard (JCG).