Politics Disciplinary warning given to former Can Tho official Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 9 signed a decision on disciplinary action against Vo Thanh Thong, former chairman of the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho in the 2016-2021 tenure .

Politics US committed to helping Vietnam realise its COP26 goals: Ambassador Knapper The US is a solid, and committed partner to helping Vietnam realise its ambitious COP26 goals, US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper said in an exclusive interview granted to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reporters ahead of Prime Minister Pham Chinh’s trip to the US.

Politics NA Vice Chairman pays tribute to former chairman of Cuban NA Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man led a delegation to the Cuba Embassy in Hanoi to pay tribute to Ricardo Alarcon de Quesada, former President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 9 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 9.