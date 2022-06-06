Culture - Sports Vietnamese cultural festival held by Russian students in Vladivostok A Vietnamese cultural festival was held on June 3 by a club of Russian students of Vietnamese studies at Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) in Vladivostok with the help of the FEFU Association of Russian and International Students (ARIS).

Culture - Sports 14th Vietnam Festival opens in Tokyo The Vietnam Festival 2022, the 14th of its kind, opened at Yoyogi Park in Tokyo with Japan’s former Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda and Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Miyake Shingo in attendance.

Culture - Sports Hurdles await U23 Vietnam in clash with RoK After the unfortunate draw against archrivals Thailand on June 2, an all-new Vietnam must get ready to meet defending champions the Republic of Korea at the Asian U23 Football Championship on June 5 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Culture - Sports Schoolgirl combining maths and fashion A Grade 9 student in Hanoi has launched a small collection of unique and youthful fashion designs using motifs from mathematics to decorate silk outfits.