One of the key factors contributing to Vietnam’s semiconductor development is its ability to attract foreign direct investment (FDI).

The Foreign Investment Agency, operating under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, reported that Vietnam received over 25 billion USD in FDI during the first 10 months of this year, up nearly 15% year-on-year.

Numerous technology groups have already made substantial investments in Vietnam.

For instance, half of Samsung’s global smartphone output originates from Vietnam, which has also encouraged other tech giants, including Apple, to expand their operations in the Southeast Asian country, according to HSBC.

Vietnam has attracted the attention of the US Semiconductor Industry Association and many businesses seeking to explore investment opportunities in the region for chip production relocation.

Economists predict that with the collaboration of US technology enterprises, Vietnam will have the capacity to significantly expand its semiconductor production next year./.

