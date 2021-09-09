Business Localities asked to ensure plant, animal varieties supply to farmers amid COVID-19 Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam has asked localities to pay special attention to directing production activities and ensuring the supply of plant varieties and breeding stock to farmers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noi Bai airport's upgraded runway put into operation Runway 1B at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, which has been upgraded, is put into operation on September 9, according to the Ministry of Transport (MoT).

Quang Ninh targets highest possible growth rate this year The northern province of Quang Ninh is striving to achieve the highest possible growth in the fourth quarter and the whole year although the COVID-19 pandemic was forecast to remain complex.