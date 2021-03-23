Health Vietnam records three imported COVID-19 cases on March 22 evening Vietnam saw three imported COVID-19 case in the past 12 hours to 6pm of March 22, raising the national count at 2,575, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Text message campaign to support TB patients launched A text message campaign to support Tuberculosis (TB) patients was launched on March 22 by the National Lung Hospital, the National Programme against Tuberculosis and the Patients Support Foundation to End Tuberculosis (PASTB) and the National Humanitarian Portal 1400.

Health NA deputies, reporters to cover NA’s 11th sitting tested for coronavirus The National Assembly (NA) Office on March 22 conducted COVID-19 testing on all NA deputies and people involved in the organisation of the upcoming 11th session of the 14th National Assembly from March 24 to April 8.