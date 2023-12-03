The delegation visits a classroom of children of Vietnamese-origin people in Kbal Tao floating village in Koh Chiveang commune, Ek Phnom district, Battambang province, Cambodia. (Photo: broadcast by VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – A delegation from the Foreign Ministry led by Deputy Minister Le Thi Thu Hang paid a visit to Cambodia from November 30 to December 3 to strengthen cooperation and friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia.

Within the framework of the visit, the delegation made a courtesy call to Permanent Secretary of State of Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sea Kosal and Permanent Secretary of State of Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior Mao Chandara; and had meetings with Secretary of State of Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior Keat Chantharith and Deputy Governor of Phnom Penh Nuon Pharat.

Hang congratulated Cambodia on successfully organising the 7th National Assembly election, expressing her impression of Cambodia's socio-economic development, especially its organisation of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games).

She also said that on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the victory over the genocidal regime in Cambodia (January 7, 1979-2024), the Vietnamese side plans to hold a solemn celebration in Hanoi. The important event will help the two peoples, especially the younger generation, understand further the tradition of solidarity and friendship between the two countries.

The diplomat thanked the Government and people of the Kingdom of Cambodia for creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live and do business stably in Cambodia, and proposed Cambodia continue to pay attention and support solving issues related to people of the Vietnamese origin in the country.

She said she hopes that the Cambodian side, especially local authorities at all levels, help people of the Vietnamese origin better learn and comply with Cambodia's laws, guidelines, and policies.

Representatives from Cambodian ministries and Phnom Penh proposed that the two sides accelerate the connection of the Phnom Penh-Bavet highway (Svay Rieng province) with the Ho Chi Minh City-Moc Bai highway (Tay Ninh province) to increase trade and tourism ties.

Regarding the issue of people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia, they affirmed Cambodia’s policy of continuing to create favourable conditions for foreigners, including those of the Vietnamese origin to live stably in the spirit of complying with Cambodian law./.