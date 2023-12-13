Politics Vietnam gives top priority to developing ties with China: Party official Vietnam considers developing relations with China a top priority and a strategic choice in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralization as well as its “four no's” defence policy, said a senior official of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Politics Vietnam, China sign 36 cooperation documents Thirty-six cooperation documents were signed between Vietnamese and Chinese ministries, agencies, sectors and localities during General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping’s State visit to Vietnam.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese Party leaders hold talks General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong held talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, right after the official welcome ceremony in Hanoi on December 12.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese Party leaders attend tea party General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong extended his warm invitation to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping to participate in a tea party in Hanoi on December 12.