Vietnam hopes for police officers’ further participation in UN peacekeeping operations
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, met with UN Police Adviser Faisal Shahkar in New York on December 11 to discuss measures for promoting Vietnamese police officers’ participation in UN peacekeeping operations.
Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang (L) and UN Police Adviser Faisal Shahkar at their meeting in New York on December 11 (Photo: VNA)
Giang thanked the Police Division of the UN Department of Peace Operations and Shahkar for their effective and active support for Vietnam’s efforts to take part in peacekeeping operations, especially training and capacity building for the police officers deployed by the Ministry of Public Security (MPS).
As an active and responsible member of the UN and the international community, Vietnam will step up its participation in peacekeeping operations, including police-related ones, in accordance with the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, he said, adding that the country wishes to engage more deeply and substantively in the building of the UN’s policy in this field.
As the Police Adviser is about to visit Vietnam at the invitation of the MPS, the ambassador expressed his hope that the trip will be successful to help identify the areas and activities both sides can strengthen cooperation in, including deploying some police officers to field missions and giving technical assistance to help the MPS soon master training matters so as to better meet the UN’s requirements and demand in peacekeeping operations.
For his part, Shahkar highly valued Vietnam’s active involvement and good results in peacekeeping operations, including police activities, and voiced his hope for closer cooperation with Vietnam in this regard.
He affirmed that in its capacity, the Police Division is ready to give maximum assistance to Vietnam during the country’s preparation of forces, training, pre-feasibility assessment, and deployment of officers to the field./.