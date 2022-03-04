Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang , the new Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – Vietnam hopes the United Nations (UN) will continue supporting the country in its national construction and development, and in realising common goals of the international community, said Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, the new Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN.



In a courtesy meeting with the President of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, on March 3, the Vietnamese diplomat affirmed that Vietnam is always a reliable and responsible partner of the UN, and willing to actively cooperate to implement priorities of the UN General Assembly's President.



Ambassador Giang thanked President Shahid for his support for Vietnam during the country's tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2020-2021, as well as in its activities at the 76th General Assembly.



He promised to make every effort to promote Vietnam’s proactive participation and contributions to the common work of the international community.



For his part, President Shahid spoke highly of Vietnam's responsible and active role at the UN, especially during its tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC in 2020-2021.



He shared the priorities that he, as President of the UN General Assembly, will promote in the coming time, including high-level debates on tourism promotion and environmental protection, and consultation sessions on the UN Common Agenda report.



He expressed the hope to continue receiving Vietnam's support for the above-mentioned events as well as the UN’s activities in general./.