At the inauguration of Vietnam pavilion. (Photo: VNA) Nanning (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh pressed the button to inaugurate the Vietnamese pavilion at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) in



Among the participating ASEAN countries, Vietnam's pavilion had the largest scale with about 200 booths covering an area of nearly 5,000 sq.m, displaying high-quality Vietnamese products and services. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh pressed the button to inaugurate the Vietnamese pavilion at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) in Nanning city, China's Guangxi province, on September 17.

In his remarks, the PM noted his pleasure at the large number of Vietnamese businesses participating in the expo, saying many transactions signed on this occasion.



He stressed that the thriving Vietnam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership has created the foundation for the bilateral trade ties. However, ample room remains for the investment and trade relations.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the expo. (Photo: VNA)



The PM expressed his hope that with the geographical advantage, Vietnam will become a goods entrepot and a crucial link in the supply chain between ASEAN and China. Chinh asked businesses, ministries, agencies and localities to step up investment promotion activities, reform production technology, raise product quality, and build strong brands to facilitate the access of Vietnamese goods to China, contributing to deepening the Vietnam-China relationship practically and effectively.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at opening ceremony of CAEXPO and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit. (Photo: VNA) Earlier, he attended and delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of CAEXPO and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS)./.

