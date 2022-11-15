Vietnam hopes to enhance economic-trade ties with Oregon: Deputy PM
Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) welcomes Oregon Governor Katherine Brown. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam hopes to intensify economic-trade ties with Oregon through tightening business connectivity and boost cooperation in culture and education between Vietnamese localities and this state, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh told visiting Oregon Governor Katherine Brown on November 14.
Minh said that the relationship between Vietnam and Oregon has developed well on the basis of the letter of intent on cooperation signed by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US state in 2015.
Noting that there remains an ample room for bilateral cooperation, he proposed Governor Brown continue facilitating the export of Vietnamese agricultural products.
Brown expressed her delight to visit Vietnam in the context that the two countries are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the establishment of their comprehensive partnership, saying she believes that her visit will open up more opportunities for collaboration between her state and Vietnam.
As President Joe Biden’s administration is promoting the development of the semiconductor sector – an advantage of Oregon, the state hopes both sides will bring into full play cooperation potential in this field.
She appreciated the role of the Vietnamese community in Oregon and expressed her joy at the recent election of five people of the Vietnamese origin to important positions in the Oregon House of Representatives.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (R) receives the Oregon Governor. (Photo: VNA)The same day, the Oregon Governor was received by Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son. The two agreed to continue implementing measures to broaden the new cooperation space to match the potential of the bilateral relations. Minister Son asked the US side to continue facilitating the Vietnamese community there to further develop and make more contributions to the development of the relations between Vietnam and the state.
Vietnam is the eighth biggest export market of Oregon, with the turnover surpassing 1 billion USD last year./.