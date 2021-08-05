Politics ASEAN, partners appreciate Vietnam’s ideas, proposals: Spokeswoman Vietnam’s ideas and proposals at the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and Related Meetings have been supported by ASEAN member states and partners thanks to their appropriateness, activeness and practicality, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang told the ministry’s online press briefing on August 5.

Politics Swiss Vice President pays official visit to Vietnam Switzerland’s vice President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis is paying an official visit to Vietnam from August 4 - 6.

Politics Vietnam, Tanzania to enhance economic, investment cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Tanzania Nguyen Nam Tien and Tanzanian Foreign Minister Liberata Mulamula vowed to continue promoting economic and investment cooperation between the two countries at their meeting on August 4 in Dar es Salaam.

Politics Preparation underway for US Vice President’s visit to Vietnam: spokesperson Vietnamese and US competent agencies are coordinating to prepare for the visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris to Vietnam, which is scheduled for August, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang at the ministry’ virtual press conference held on August 5.