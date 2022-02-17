Vietnam in same group with Thailand, Malaysia, RoK at AFC U23 Asian Cup final round
Vietnam have been drawn in Group C at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U23 Asian Championship final round following the draw results in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on February 17 (Hanoi time).
Vietnam will be in the same group with other two Southeast Asian teams of Thailand and Malaysia, along with the Republic of Korea (Photo: VNA)
According to the Vietnam Football Federation, Vietnam will be in the same group with other two Southeast Asian teams of Thailand and Malaysia, along with the Republic of Korea, the 2020 champion.
The final round of the AFC U23 Asian Championship 2022 will see the competition of 16 teams which are divided into four groups. Eight teams that are group winners and runners-up will advance to the quarterfinals.
In the qualifying round, the U23 Vietnam team won all two matches to win a ticket to the final round. This is also the fourth time in a row that the U23 Vietnam team have entered the final round. The team played the final game of the championship in 2018.
The final round of the AFC U23 Asian Championship 2022 will take place in Uzbekistan from June 1-19./.