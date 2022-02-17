Culture - Sports Vietnamese Pho wins hearts of diners in South Africa In a small corner of Cape Town in South Africa, the Saigon - Vietnamese restaurant has become a familiar place over the past three decades among diners looking to enjoy Vietnamese cuisine.

Culture - Sports Exhibition in France highlights Vietnamese cultural heritages An exhibition has been held at Arcueil City Hall, aiming to introduce the cultural heritages and traditional musical instruments of Vietnam to the French and the Vietnamese community who are living, studying and working here.

Culture - Sports Prime Minister honours national futsal team The national men’s futsal team has been honoured with the Prime Minister's certificate of merit for its excellent performance at international tournaments, notably the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania.

Culture - Sports Winners of 2021 Golden Ball award announced Winners of the Golden Ball awards for players of the year was announced at an award ceremony held in Ho Chi Minh City on January 16.