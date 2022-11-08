Vietnam, India eye stronger cooperation in information, communication
A delegation of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education led by its vice chairman Phan Xuan Thuy has had a working session with representatives of international and communication commissions of India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to share experience and models on media management.
At the meeting with the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India. (Photo: VNA)New Delhi (VNA) – A delegation of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education led by its vice chairman Phan Xuan Thuy has had a working session with representatives of international and communication commissions of India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to share experience and models on media management.
During the meeting, which was part of the activities in the Vietnamese delegation’s visit to India from November 4-7, Thuy suggested the BJP continue to share information on its operation, India and important events of the Southern Asian country in the coming time.
The two sides should enhance coordination to organise exchange and cooperation activities, especially in information and communication, thus further popularising the tradition of solidarity and good relations between Vietnam and India, he said, expressing the hope that the Indian party will make more contributions to bolstering multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.
The Vietnamese delegation had also a meeting with representatives of the India Foundation on November 7, discussing the building a cultural value system and a national value system in the integration era.
At the meeting with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in India (Photo: VNA)Thuy said he hopes the foundation will have priority activities and projects for Vietnam, contributing to promoting the Vietnam – India comprehensive strategic partnership.
The same day, the delegation discussed with officials of Asian News International (ANI) about digital transformation in the press./.