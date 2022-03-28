Vietnam, India post sound outcomes in renovating My Son Sanctuary
Quang Nam (VNA) – A ceremony took place at the My Son World Cultural Heritage Site in the central province of Quang Nam on March 28 to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-India diplomatic relations (January 7, 1972 – 2022) and review five years of the two governments’ joint work to renovate the site (2017 – 2021).
Director of the Management Board of the site Phan Ho said the renovation project has made significant results in the conservation of the Group K, H, and A tower-temples.
During the process, Vietnamese and Indian experts discovered a monolithic lingam-yoni, which was recognised by the Prime Minister as a national treasure.
Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the Quang Nam People’s Committee Tran Van Tan stressed the renovation, funded by the Indian Government, has contributed to tightening solidarity and friendship between the two countries as well as between Quang Nam, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam, and other partners.
He said his province will continue working with the embassy to complete the project and implement other heritage conservation activities. The local authorities have agreed to extend the implementation of the My Son project by one year.
Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma said restoration process has brought vitality to the Vietnam-India relationship in contribution to imparting knowledge about ancient civilisations to the young generation.
He expressed his wish to see more relic renovation projects jointly carried out by Vietnam and India, considering them an important part in the nations’ relations./.
