At the Vietnamese pavilion at Intex South Asia. (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – The Vietnam Trade Office in India arranged a pavilion to introduce Vietnam's textile and garment products at Intex South Asia, an international textile sourcing show opened in New Delhi on December 7.

During the three-day event, Vietnamese businesses, including Viindi Global, a young startup, are showcasing a number of fashion items manufactured in Vietnam and India, along with fabric, yearn, and accessories in the textile-garment sector.

Many Indian businesses have shown their interests in their Vietnamese peers’ business and development models while hoping to cooperate with Vietnamese businesses to expand business operations in India, Southeast Asia and the world.

Shubhra Agarwal, Director at the Indian Ministry of Textiles, hoped that Vietnamese enterprises will expand their business models in India to take advantage of the South Asian country's population size and workforce.

Intex South Asia is held by the Worldex India Exhibition and Promotion Private Limited and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), with sponsorship from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of India.

The fair has connected 50,000 buyers from 35 countries and territories with more than 1,800 suppliers.

The event, a leading international textile sourcing show in South Asia, has been organised for 11 times in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and India since 2015.

This year, more than 100 major suppliers of fibre, yarn, fabric, apparel accessories, dyes, and chemicals have participated in the show, which also includes a series of workshops and networking events.

According to data from the General Department of Vietnam Customs, Vietnam's textile and garment exports to India in the first 10 months of 2023 reached nearly 150 million USD, up 10% over the same period last year./.