Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann (speaker of the upper house) Jerry Buttimer, and Ceann Comhairle of Dáil Éireann (speaker of the lower house) Seán Ó Fearghaíl. (Photo: VNA)

The minister stressed that Vietnam wishes to forge its parliamentary ties with Ireland, thus contributing to advancing the relationship between the two countries in the coming time.The hosts affirmed the importance they attach to the Vietnam-Ireland relationship, and commended Vietnam’s achievements in socio-economic development, poverty reduction and social welfare.They also noted support for a cooperation agreement between the Irish parliament and the Vietnamese National Assembly.The two sides held that substantial opportunities remain for the two countries to expand their relations, and agreed to increase all-level delegation exchanges, including those between committees and working groups of the legislatures, while beefing up cooperation at multilateral parliamentary forums like the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership (ASEP).Son also appealed to the Irish parliament to soon ratify the EVIPA and urge the EC to soon lift the “yellow card” warning on Vietnamese seafood.Fearghaíl lauded contributions by the Vietnamese community to Ireland’s scio-economic development, and promised to help them further integrate into the host society.The same day, Son had a meeting with Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Dublin Patrick Gerard McKillen, during which the minister expressed his belief that the Honorary Consul will serve as an important bridge of friendship between the two countries, especially in business-to-business connectivity, education and training./.