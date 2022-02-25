Culture - Sports Miss Khanh Van mysteriously beautiful in new Spring greetings Khanh Van, the winner of Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, shows off her beauty in an innovative ao dai while being photographed to greet the Spring season.

Culture - Sports AFF U23 Championship: More players to be sent to Vietnam team Vietnam have sufficient players for the semi-final match against Timor Leste at the ongoing 2022 AFF U23 Championship, head coach Dinh The Nam said at a press conference on February 23.

Culture - Sports Bangladeshi official impressed by Vietnam’s Tet Chairman of Bangladesh's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Muhammad Faruk Khan has expressed his impression on Vietnam’s culture, especially its tradition of celebrating the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.