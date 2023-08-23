Environment Extent of riverbank, coastal erosions in five Mekong Delta provinces evaluated Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep chaired a conference in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang on August 17 to assess the extent of riverbank and coastal erosions in five provinces in the region.

Business Coffee industry striving to adapt to EU’s anti-deforestation law Vietnam’s coffee industry needs to take measures to adapt to a new European Union (EU) law that prevents the import of commodities linked to deforestation.

Environment Binh Thuan asks for about 400 billion VND to build embankments The south central province of Binh Thuan needs about 400 billion VND (16.7 million USD) to build embankments in areas hit by landslides and erosion, said Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phan Van Dang.