Head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung (R) and Italian Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry Francesco Lollobrigida (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese and Italian economies are complementary, with great potential for cooperation, with agriculture being a key area, said head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung.



During a reception in Hanoi on March 1 for Italian Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry Francesco Lollobrigida, Trung said that Vietnam attaches importance to and gives high priority to the strategic partnership with Italy, stressing that the two countries share views on many global issues, have mutual interests and enjoy strong people-to-people ties.



He informed Lollobrigida, who is also a Politburo member of the Brothers of Italy Party, about Vietnam's significant socio-economic achievements over nearly 40 years of reforms, particularly in the agricultural sector.



Host and guest discussed several major directions and measures to expand and improve the effectiveness of bilateral collaboration, with party-to-party relations between the CPV and political parties in Italy playing a crucial role.



Lollobrigida, in response, affirmed that Italy attaches importance to Vietnam's role and position in the region and the Italy-Vietnam strategic partnership.



He expressed the Italian leaders’ high regard for the positive developments of bilateral strategic partnership over the past years. He stressed the importance of outlining specific orientations to the further development of bilateral relations, including increasing contacts and exchanges through the party channels and promoting agriculture cooperation between businesses.



The minister concurred with Trung on the need for the two countries to continue fostering political trust and people-to-people exchanges, and making strong changes in all-around coordination, especially agriculture in which Italy boasts expertise./.