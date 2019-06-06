Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc (L) and Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro sign the pact (Photo: VNA)

– An action programme on educational cooperation for 2019 – 2022 was signed between Vietnam and Italy in Hanoi on June 6, as part of Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s ongoing official visit to Vietnam.On behalf of the two governments, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc and Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro inked the pact.Accordingly, the two sides will work together in promoting their languages and cultures. Italy will consider providing textbooks and other education materials to facilitate high schools in Vietnam in teaching Italian and training their teachers. They will also pilot teaching Italian in some selected high schools in Vietnam, with the Italian sides offering teaching programmes and funding part of the teaching costs.The sides will exchange books, publications and audio tools about their educational systems, cultures, and teaching methods to boost mutual understanding. Cooperation between Vietnamese and Italian universities will be promoted, with support to be given to their trips to form such partnership.In addition, Italy will offer annual scholarships to Vietnamese citizens, and vice versa. Particularly, Vietnam’s scholarships for Italian citizens will focus on sponsoring their learning of the Vietnamese language or taking part in short-term training and refresher courses.-VNA