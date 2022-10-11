Politics Vietnam Post to assist Lao counterpart in digital transformation The Vietnam Post Corporation will help the Lao Post Corporation with digital transformation and application of digital platforms to postal services, General Director of the Vietnamese firm Chu Quang Hao said on October 10.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 11 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency. ​

Politics Three Vietnamese police officers to join UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan The Ministry of Public Security held a ceremony on October 10 to assign three police officers to join the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

Politics Historic moments of October 1954 in Hanoi Those living in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi will be clearly feeling two special things at this time: the poetic beauty of the autumn weather and the joyful and exciting atmosphere as the city celebrates its Liberation Day, October 10, 1954-2022.