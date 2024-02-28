Videos Int’l cashew nut conference opens in Quang Binh The three-day 13th Vinacas Golden Cashew Rendezvous saw its main event kick off in the central province of Quang Binh on February 27, attracting participants from more than 40 countries and territories worldwide.

Business Construction starts on Singapore’s 744-million-USD housing project in Binh Duong Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Singaporean Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Kho Ngee Seng Roy on February 28 attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a high-end housing project in the southern province of Binh Duong, which is developed by CapitaLand Group of Singapore.

Business Vietnam international textiles expo kicks off in HCM City The first Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies (VIATT) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on February 28.

Business Vietnam pushes for WTO’s stronger trade, development role at MC13 Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien has joined meetings held as part of the World Trade Organisation’s 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) in Abu Dhabi.