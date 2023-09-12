Held by Vietnam News, the English language daily newspaper under the Vietnam News Agency, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the event is a chance for the participants to share perspectives on green growth, opportunities and challenges in realising Vietnam's Green Growth Strategy for the 2021-2030 period and the vision for 2050.

The significance of Japan's support for green growth in the Southeast Asian country, as well as suggest and recommend solutions to help implement the strategy were also tabled at the seminar.

As of August 2023, Japan has 5,168 active projects with a total registered investment capital of over 71 billion USD. Japan currently ranks third among 143 countries and territories investing in Vietnam./.

VNA