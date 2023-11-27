Politics Romania's National Day celebrated in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) on November 27 held a ceremony to celebrate the 105th anniversary of Romania's National Day (December 1, 1918 - 2023).

Politics Ceremony celebrates 50-year Vietnam-France diplomatic ties The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the Vietnam-France Friendship and Cooperation Association on November 27 held a ceremony to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-France diplomatic relations (1973-2023).

Politics Training course on int'l humanitarian law for Vietnamese peacekeepers opens The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations on November 27 coordinated with agencies of the Ministry of National Defence and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to organise a training course on the International Humanitarian Law for officers and personnel who are expected to join Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 6 and Engineering Unit Rotation 3.

Politics Vietnam-Japan joint statement on elevation of relations to comprehensive strategic partnership Vietnam and Japan on November 27 issued a joint statement on the elevation of their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world on the occasion of official visit to Japan by President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse.