Vietnam, Japan need further cooperation for regional prosperity: Japanese expert
Vietnam and Japan should boost closer cooperation within their extensive strategic partnership framework for peace and prosperity in Asia, said former Japanese Defence Minister Satoshi Morimoto.
At the seminar “Regional Issues and Japan’s Defence Policy” (Photo: baoquocte.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Japan should boost closer cooperation within their extensive strategic partnership framework for peace and prosperity in Asia, said former Japanese Defence Minister Satoshi Morimoto.
Addressing the seminar “Regional Issues and Japan’s Defence Policy” held at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam on December 17, Satoshi Morimoto who is currently national security and defence policy analyst and Chancellor of Takushoku University, said Vietnam and Japan should coordinate better at multilateral forums, as well as work together to promote the role of ASEAN and the United Nations in the settlement of common challenges, contributing to stability and development in Asia and the Indo-Pacific.
At the event, he highlighted security situations in Northeast Asia, Asia-Pacific and Indo-Pacific regions.
He particularly gave in-depth analysis into the US – China competition, China’s rise, US policy change to China, and regional hot spots like the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and China’s Hong Kong and Taiwan./.