World Vietnamese volunteer soldiers excellently fulfill mission in Laos The Defence Minister of Laos, General Chansamone Chanyalath, has hailed the role in and contributions of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and military experts to Laos’s cause of national liberation and construction.

World Private apartment sales in Singapore rebound Sales of private apartments in Singapore rebounded in November amid concerns a property glut could halt a nascent price recovery.

World Thailand, Bulgaria ink visa exemption agreement Thailand and Bulgaria have signed an agreement on visa-travel for holders of diplomatic and service passports from both countries, a signal of improvements in bilateral relations.

World Cambodia’s economic growth predicted to remain robust in 2019 Cambodia's economy remains robust in 2019 despite concerns over the possible loss of Everything but Arms (EBA) trade scheme with the European Union (EU), Cambodian officials and analysts said.