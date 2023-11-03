Six best solutions of the programme “Inno Vietnam – Japan Fast Track Pitch 2023” are announced at a ceremony in Hanoi on November 3. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Six best solutions of the programme “Inno Vietnam – Japan Fast Track Pitch 2023” (Vietnam – Japan Innovation: The Road to Success) were announced at a ceremony in Hanoi on November 3.



The six winners were selected from nearly 100 solutions sent to the organising board since the programme was launched by the National Innovation Centre (NIC), in collaboration with the Japan Trade Promotion Agency (JETRO) and the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam, on August 29.



Inno Vietnam – Japan Fast Track Pitch 2023 is within the framework of the "ASEAN - Japan Co-Creation Fast Track Initiative" activity co-chaired by the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan.



Speaking at the award ceremony, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said the six winning solutions are the best innovations, helping enterprises optimise processes and create practical values to society, while highling that the progamme is a brige to promote the connection between both business communities and deepen the bilateral ties between Vietnam and Japan.



“Vietnam – Japan Innovation: The Road to Success” was launched in a new and volatile context to find effective solutions which are expected to help turn challenges into opportunities, Dung emphasised.



Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Nishimura Yasutoshi said that 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of establishment of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan.



Over the past 50 years, Japanese businesses have expanded their business in Vietnam. The Japanese Business Association in Vietnam has about 2,000 member companies operating in fields from electrical manufacturing, electronics, automobiles to retail, information technology, and energy.



Japan will commit to supporting several innovation projects in Vietnam, especially in digital transformation and green development, he said.



On this occasion, the two ministers held talks during which, Minister Dung asked the Japanese minister to continue to pay attention to and support the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the NIC in particular.



He hoped that more Japanese technology enterprises, research institutes, and universities would open offices, R&D centres, and experimental manufacturing plants (fablab) at the NIC's Hoa Lac facility./.