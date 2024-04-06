Politics PM breaks grounds, inaugurates, inspects infrastructure projects in Thua Thien-Hue Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 6 attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Hue Vsico port and another to inaugurate Phu Son waste-to-power plant, and inspected a project to build Nguyen Hoang road and a bridge crossing Huong river in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

Politics China attaches importance to, welcomes NA Chairman Hue's visit: Ambassador National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will lead a high-level Vietnamese delegation to pay an official visit to China from April 7-12 at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji.

Politics Can Tho seeks stronger cooperation with New Zealand Secretary of the Party Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho Nguyen Van Hieu hosted a reception for Ginny Chapman, Charge d'Affaires of the New Zealand Embassy in Vietnam, on April 5.

Politics NA Chairman's visit to help deepen legislative cooperation with China: Official The upcoming official visit to China by National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue at the invitation of Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, is expected to contribute to outlining strategic orientations for bilateral relations, thus further deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China, and cooperation between their legislative bodies in particular, said Vice chairwoman of the NA Committee for External Relations Le Thu Ha.