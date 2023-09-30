Health France hails Vietnam’s nomination for WHO’s regional director Associate Professor Dr. Tran Thi Giang Huong, a candidate for the position of WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific for the term 2024-2029, came to Paris on September 26 to discuss with French authorities about her candidacy.

Health Training course held for emergency, ICU staff in Ba Ria-Vung Tau A clinical care training for severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and a number of common diseases was held in Vung Tau city in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau for health workers at emergency department, intensive care units (ICU) and poison control department of local clinics with the support of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

Politics Vietnam promotes right to immunisation Vietnam’s permanent delegation in Geneva on September 20 organised an international seminar on promoting the right to immunisation, and delivered a joint statement co-sponsored by many countries on this topic within the framework of the 54th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Health HCM City spends nearly 29 million USD to build second blood bank The Ho Chi Minh City will spend 700 billion VND (28.6 million USD) on building the second blood bank as the city's first establishment, located at the Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital, has become overloaded.