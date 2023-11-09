Business ESG practice: Key to help Vietnam develop its circular economy Nguyen Anh Duong, Director of the Department for General Economic Issues and Integration Studies under the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM), has granted an interview to a Viet Nam News reporter about impacts of businesses' ESG (environmental-social-governance) practices on the process of the country's circular economy development and what circular economy policies mean to ESG practices.

Business Korean Woori Bank makes expansion to Can Tho city The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Woori Bank inaugurated its new branch in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 8, increasing the number of its offices in Vietnam to 21 after 26 years of operation in the country.

Business US dairy ingredients: Sparking nutritious product innovation Growing consumer interest in health and wellness brings creative opportunities to formulate products that align with these priorities into the spotlight.

Business Viet Nam News hosts seminar on ESG practices Viet Nam News, the country's only daily English-language newspaper under the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), hosted a seminar themed “ESG Commitment: We walk the talk" in Hanoi on November 9.