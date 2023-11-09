Vietnam joins 39th Havana International Fair
The 39th Havana International Fair (FIHAV), the largest annual event of its kind in Cuba and the Caribbean region, lasts from November 6 to 13 with the participation of over 800 businesses from 60 countries and territories worldwide. (Illustrative image - Source: Prensa Latina)Havana (VNA) – Vietnam on November 8 opened its 400-sq.m national pavilion at the 39th Havana International Fair (FIHAV), the largest annual event of its kind in Cuba and the Caribbean region.
The fair lasts from November 6 to 13 with the participation of over 800 businesses from 60 countries and territories worldwide.
Representatives of 16 Vietnamese firms are present at the fair, with more than 50 others sending their products for display. The Vietnamese space is showcasing agricultural products, processed food, household items, construction materials, interior and exterior decorations, vaccines, and biological products.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Cuban Minister of Transport Eduardo Rodríguez Dávila expressed his gratitude to Vietnam for maintaining a strong relationship and cooperation with the Caribbean nation for over the past six decades, especially in times of hardship. He noted that the Southeast Asian country has become Cuba’s second-largest trading partner in Asia and the largest rice supplier in the world.
The minister expressed his confidence that Vietnamese enterprises will continue to invest and operate steadily in Cuba for the development and benefits of the two countries' people.
Deputy Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) Hoang Minh Chien said bilateral trade reached 181.8 million USD in 2022.
On the same day, the Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba, in collaboration with the Cuban Chamber of Commerce and relevant units, organised a Vietnam-Cuba business forum within the framework of FIHAV 2023.
The event gathered more than 100 Vietnamese and Cuban enterprises with capabilities and experience in various fields such as farm produce, food and beverages, household appliances, handicrafts, agricultural and construction machinery, and healthcare./.