Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Algiers (VNA) – The International Association of Algerian Revolution Friends was established in the Algerian capital of Algiers on July 3 under the auspices of the Algerian Ministry of War Veterans.

Two Vietnamese nationals - Vo Hong Nam who is a son of General Vo Nguyen Giap and Tran Van Binh who is a son of Senior Lieutenant General Tran Van Quang - were elected as members of the 13-strong Executive Committee of the association.

Giap and Quang are well known for their contributions to the Dien Bien Phu victory on May 7, 1954, which resulted in the signing of the Geneva Agreement ending the war and restoring peace in Indochina, paving the way for the reunification of Vietnam in 1975.

Algerian diplomat Noureddine Djoudi was elected Chairman of the association and former President of Mozambique Joaquim Chissano, Honorary President.

Aiming to honour international people's solidarity, support, and sacrifice for the Algerian revolution, and to join in spreading human values and promoting friendship among nations, contributing to strengthening world peace, the association gathered 70 delegates from more than 30 countries around the world.

At the event, Nam said that Algerian people are very hospitable, especially towards President Ho Chi Minh, General Vo Nguyen Giap, and the war of liberation of the Vietnamese people.

After the Dien Bien Phu victory which greatly influenced the colonialised countries and the national liberation movement around the world, Algerian friends in 1958 went to Vietnam to learn about the people's war and the liberation war. They then struggled for national liberation and gained independence in 1962.

Earlier on July 2, Nam and Binh also joined a meeting of the Party cell of the Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria, telling the participants about the Dien Bien Phu victory, the hardships of the Vietnamese army and people during the campaign as well as the personality and style of President Ho Chi Minh and General Vo Nguyen Giap./.