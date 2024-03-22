Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan delivers speech at the ceremony. (Photo: Vietnam+)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam commits alongside the world to end tuberculosis globally. This is an ambitious yet highly meaningful goal as it saves tens of thousands of Vietnamese lives each year and serves as a significant motivation for countries with successful models that have achieved encouraging results in recent years in tuberculosis prevention and control efforts.

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan made the remark at a ceremony commemorating World Tuberculosis Day in Hanoi on March 22.

Reducing the risk of death for over 13,000 people

Data from the Minister of Health shows that the number of TB patients detected and reported annually in Vietnam only accounts for about 60 percent of the estimated total patients.

"Therefore, investing in ending TB is investing in sustainable development. Ending TB in Vietnam means reducing the risk of death for over 13,000 people a year, and hundreds of thousands of families no longer have to worry about someone contracting TB," Lan noted.

According to the Minister, this year's theme serves as a commitment, demonstrating the determination of all people, organizations, authorities, government agencies, and the Vietnamese government in the fight against and the eradication of TB in Vietnam.

Delegates at the ceremony and representatives of partner organizations sign a commitment to end TB in Vietnam. (Photo: Vietnam+)

Ending TB by 2035 is a very ambitious yet highly meaningful goal, Lan said, adding that it saves tens of thousands of Vietnamese lives each year.

Aligned with the global goal, the health sector will implement solutions, adjustments, and additions to enable Vietnam to achieve the goal of ending TB.

International organizations accompanying Vietnam in its fight against TB

Dr. Dinh Van Luong, Director of the National Lung Hospital, stated: "The tuberculosis epidemiology in Vietnam is still very severe, the reduction rate is slow, and the investment in TB control is still very low. Therefore, we are facing the risk of TB outbreaks in the community."

In 2023, the National Tuberculosis Control Program detected 106,086 cases of various forms of tuberculosis in Vietnam, an increase of 2,282 patients, equivalent to a 2.2 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022, and an increase of 27,151 (34.4%) compared to the same period in 2021 - the year most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Dinh Van Luong, Director of the National Lung Hospital, delivers a speech at the ceremony. (Photo: Vietnam+)

Vietnam ranks 11th among 30 countries with the highest TB burden globally. In 2023, WHO estimated that Vietnam has approximately 172,000 new TB cases and about 13,000 deaths due to TB annually, surpassing the number of deaths from traffic accidents.

Compared to the Northern and Central regions, TB epidemiology in the Southern region is much more severe, especially in the provinces of the Mekong Delta with about 400-500 TB cases per 100,000 people.

Thus, nearly 40% of TB patients in the community have not been detected, treated, or reported. Therefore, the National Tuberculosis Control Program needs to ensure sustainable financial resources, implement comprehensive improved interventions, and prioritize TB detection through various measures.

Aler Grubbs, Director of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Vietnam (Photo: Vietnam+)

Aler Grubbs, Director of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Vietnam, said: "USAID is the leading bilateral sponsor in the global fight against TB. USAID has saved over 75 million lives worldwide since 2000.” With the latest global strategy announced in October 2022, she said USAID is intensifying efforts and cooperation with partners to support countries in this fight, including Vietnam.

WHO Representative in Vietnam Angela Pratt noted that despite the progress made, Vietnam still bears a very high burden of TB. Vietnam faces significant challenges that need to be addressed to achieve the goal of ending TB by 2035, such as financial difficulties, actively searching for tuberculosis cases, etc./.

VNA