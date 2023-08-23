Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

Kon Tum (VNA) – A conference to exchange experiences on front works and to review the implementation a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Kon Tum province and Laos’s Attapeu and Sekong provinces on cooperation opened in Kon Tum on August 23.

Nguyen Trung Hai, Chairman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the Highland Central province of Kon Tum, said the MoU was signed on December 17, 2018. However, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, so far the two sides have only had an opportunity to meet and exchange experiences.

He affirmed that in addition to results achieved in past years, the task of building and consolidating the great national solidarity bloc and long-term stability between Kon Tom, Attapeu and Sekong provinces still faces difficulties and challenges, requiring determination from both sides.

They affirmed to continue to maintain, develop and strengthen the time-honoured relations; work closely in popularising the two sides’ policies security and defense, as well as cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, science - technology, investment and development; and mobilise the peoples of the two countries to implement the policy of great national solidarity in building and firmly safeguarding each country's sovereignty.

Delegates of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the Highland Central province of Kon Tum and the Lao Front Committee for National Construction of Attapeu and Sekong provinces (Photo: VNA)

Bun Hom Phom Ma San, Chairman of the Lao Front Committee for National Construction of Attapeu province said since the signing of the MoU, the committee has intensified communication works to local people, particularly districts neighbouring with Vietnam to have a better understanding about the special traditional ties between Vietnam and Laos.



The Lao Front Committees for National Construction of Attapeu and Sekong provinces also supported Steering Committee 515 of Kon Tum province on searching and gathering remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed in Laos.

In the period of 2019 - 2023, all-level authorities and people of the two countries have coordinated to search, collect and repatriate remains of 129 martyrs.

Over the past five years, import-export activities of enterprises through the Bo Y international border gate in Kon Tum province - Phoukeua in Attapeu province have increased significantly. From 2022 to April 2023, import-export value of commodities through the two borders reached over 410 million USD.

Kon Tum currently has four businesses investing in Laos with four projects whose combined capital amounts to about 24.4 million USD./.