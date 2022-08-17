Politics Vietnam attends 10th Moscow Conference on International Security A delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the VPA Sen. Lieut. Gen. Ngo Minh Tien attended the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS-10) that opened in Russia on August 16.

Politics NA Vice Chairman works with WB delegation Vice National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai had a working session in Hanoi on August 16 with a delegation from the World Bank (WB) led by Danny Leipziger, Managing Director of the Growth Dialogue.

Politics Geneva missions' gathering marks 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos ties The Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations on August 16 hosted a get-together with their Lao counterparts in Geneva to mark the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962 – 2022).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 17 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.