Vietnam, Laos enhance cooperation in economic diplomacy
The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Laos and Vietnam co-organised a seminar on economic diplomacy in Vientiane on August 17.
Speaking at the event, Nguyen Minh Hang, Assistant to the Minister, Director of the economic affairs department, said that the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry identifies economic diplomacy as one of the basic and central tasks of a comprehensive and modern diplomacy, and a driving force for the development of the country.
The ministry is willing to share assessments and opinions on the world economic situation and emerging issues, as well as experience in developing economic diplomacy with Laos.
At the seminar, both sides agreed on the importance and role of economic diplomacy in contributing to national development, affirming the necessity for the two ministries’ cooperation and sharing of experience in this field in the context of an extremely complicated world situation.
Participants heard reports on each country’s economic diplomacy and development of strategies on this aspect, and measures to boost economic diplomacy in the two countries’ relations.
They also exchanged views on difficulties in carrying out economic diplomacy, and new orientations in the mobilisation of resources, particularly from international integration.
In the afternoon, the two ministries plan to co-organise another seminar on the concerted and effective implementation of economic diplomacy to serve economic recovery and development./.