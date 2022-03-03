Vietnam, Laos enhance security collaboration
The 12th security cooperation conference between Vietnam and Laos took place in Vientiane on March 3, under the co-chair of Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Luong Tam Quang and his Lao counterpart Sen. Lieut. Gen. Kongthong Phongvichith.
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Luong Tam Quang (L) and his Lao counterpart Sen. Lieut. Gen. Kongthong Phongvichith exchange Memorandum of Understanding of the 12th Vietnam - Laos Security Cooperation Conference (Photo: VNA)
Kongthong said the conference is an annual forum for the two security forces to strengthen their great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation. The conference, one of the activities in celebration of the Vietnam - Laos, Laos - Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022, oriented cooperation for the coming time, thus contributing to stabilising political security and social order and safety, creating favourable conditions to perform each country's tasks of building and defending the Fatherland, and building a peaceful, stable and developing ASEAN Community.
For his part, Quang expressed his hope that the two sides will maintain effective and practical coordination, and periodic meetings between their security forces and border localities, and work to prevent hostile forces from taking advantage of one country against the other, as well as undermining the political stability, security and order of each country, and sabotaging the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.
Overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)They agreed to maintain the effective implementation of existing cooperation mechanisms between the two security forces, and step up information sharing and coordination in addressing impact of non-traditional security threats that affect ties between the two countries in general and the two Ministries of Public Security in particular.
The sides also pledged to closely coordinate at international and regional security cooperation forums, promote collaboration in preventing and fighting international terrorism of ASEAN countries, and ensuring security for major events to be held in Vietnam and Laos in the coming time,
On the occasion, the two deputy ministers signed a Memorandum of Understanding of the 12th Vietnam - Laos Security Cooperation Conference./.