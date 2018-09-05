President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man (R) receives President of the Lao Front for National Construction Central Committee Saysomphone Phomvihane on September 5 (Photo: VNA)

– President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF)’s Central Committee Tran Thanh Man received visiting President of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC)’s Central Committee Saysomphone Phomvihane in Hanoi on September 5.Man expressed his delight at new developments in the Vietnam-Laos traditional friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation. He also expressed his satisfaction at the effective cooperation between the two fronts, especially after a memorandum of understanding on cooperation among the VFF and its Cambodian and Lao counterparts for 2017-2020, as well as a 2016-2020 cooperation programme between the VFF and the LFNC, were carried out.He suggested the LFNC maintain its close coordination with the VFF, adding that the Vietnamese front is willing to take part in collaboration programmes with its Lao and Cambodian counterparts, and organise training courses for LFNC staff.He expressed his belief that the LFNC delegation’s visit will be a success, contributing to nurturing bilateral ties.The Lao official affirmed that the Lao Party, State, and people will do their utmost, together with Vietnam, to nurture the two countries’ special solidarity and develop it to a new height for the benefit of not only local people, but also for the peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and across the world.He said he hopes both sides will continue to implement signed agreements effectively, and intensify the sharing of experience in front work so as to help boost the two countries’ relations.He took the occasion to show his gratitude for Vietnam’s support for Laos, most recently in its relief aid for those affected by a dam collapse in the south of the country.–VNA