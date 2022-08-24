Politics Minister of Public Security pays courtesy calls on Lao leaders Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam paid courtesy calls on General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavan in Vientiane on August 24, as part of his working visit to the neighbouring country.

Politics Insignia presented to UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga presented the insignia “For Peace, Friendship among Nations” to UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen in Hanoi on August 24.

Politics NA Chairman delighted at Vietnam – RoK ties Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue expressed his delight at the development of ties between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) during a reception in Hanoi on August 24 for President of the RoK-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Kim Tae-nyeon.

Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian provinces strengthen cooperation in border protection The Border Guard Command of the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong and the Gendarmerie Command of Mondulkiri province of Cambodia held talks on August 24 to evaluate the outcomes of their coordination in protecting political security, and social order and safety along the shared border in 2021 and cooperation orientations for 2022.