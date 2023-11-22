Vietnam, Laos hold tenth foreign ministerial-level consultation meeting
At the tenth Vietnam-Laos foreign ministerial-level consultation meeting. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith co-chaired the tenth Vietnam-Laos foreign ministerial-level consultation meeting in Hanoi on November 22.
The two ministers had an extensive and practical exchange, focusing on reviewing bilateral cooperation, preparing for high-level foreign affairs activities between the two countries in the future, and discussing measures to promote cooperation between the two foreign ministries.
Both sides expressed their joy at the steady and effective progress in all fields between Vietnam and Laos in recent times. Political trust has been strengthened with many delegation exchanges and contacts, creating a solid foundation and direction for the overall bilateral relationship. Security and defence cooperation have been consolidated, contributing to maintaining security and stability in each country.
Economic collaboration has seen positive changes. In the first ten months of 2023, the bilateral trade turnover reached more than 1.3 billion USD. Many key projects have been put into operation.
The countries have fostered cooperation in education and training, and human resources development, and strengthened communications among the young generation about the great relationship, special solidarity and comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Laos.
The ministers shared the view that cooperation between the two ministries has been enhanced on the basis of their cooperation agreement for the 2021-25 period, and consented to maintain and promote periodic cooperation mechanisms such as the action programme strengthening economic diplomacy cooperation for 2020-25, and the cooperation programme on training Lao officials working in foreign affairs and international integration.
The two sides also agreed to closely coordinate and provide mutual support at multilateral forums, especially in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Mekong sub-region cooperation mechanisms, and back ASEAN's common stance on strategic issues in the region, including the East Sea issue.
Son spoke highly of the preparations made by Laos for the ASEAN Chairmanship 2024 and emphasized that Vietnam is ready to support Laos to successfully take over the role.
Kommasith, who is on a visit to Vietnam from November 21-23, invited Son to visit Laos and co-chair the foreign ministerial-level consultation meeting in 2024./.