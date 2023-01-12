At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long and his Lao counterpart Phayvy Siboualypha signed a judicial assistance agreement on civil affairs under the witness of the two Prime Ministers in Vientiane, Laos on January 11, within the framework of PM Pham Minh Chinh’s Lao visit from January 11-12.



In the afternoon the same day, the two ministers held talks, during which they expressed their delight at important milestones in cooperation between the two ministries, with many breakthroughs.



In order to improve the efficiency of bilateral legal and judicial cooperation in the near future, the two ministers agreed to continue with the 2023 cooperation programme signed on August 25, 2022, consider the new supply of official development assistance in a more effective and feasible manner, actively and promptly deal with naturalisation for eligible Lao and Vietnamese citizens.



Vietnam will assist Laos in personnel training, especially increasing scholarships for officials of the Lao Ministry of Justice to pursue master and doctorate studies at Hanoi Law University.



On January 12 morning, Minister Long attended the 45th meeting of the Inter-Governmental Committee that was co-chaired by the two PMs.



He said both sides will soon complete procedures to approve the signed judicial assistance agreement on civil affairs, enhance the sharing of experience and legal enforcement in fields of shared concern, improve the capacity of legal and judicial officers, continue stepping up legal and judicial cooperation between the two countries’ border localities and effectively implement conclusions reached at the fifth expanded judicial conference among border localities./.