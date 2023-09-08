Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 8 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President of Japan’s House of Councillors concludes Vietnam visit President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa left Hanoi on September 7 afternoon, concluding his four-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Foreign minister hosts Dutch Ambassador Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 7 for Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Kees van Baar.

Politics President Biden’s visit to create impetus for Vietnam-US ties: Ambassador The visit of US President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. to Vietnam on September 10-11 will be an occasion for leaders of both countries to look back at the past 10-year journey since the establishment of their comprehensive partnership, said Ambassador Pham Quang Vinh, former Deputy Foreign Minister and former Ambassador of Vietnam to the US.