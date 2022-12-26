Vietnam, Laos tighten special solidarity
Sen. Lieut. Gen. Luong Dinh Hong, Political Commissar of the National Defence Academy speaks at the programme (Photo:qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Sen. Lieut. Gen. Luong Dinh Hong, Political Commissar of the National Defence Academy, visited Laos and attended an exchange programme with Lao military alumni who studied in Vietnam from December 22-24 at the invitation of the Lao Ministry of Defence.
Addressing the event, the Vietnamese officer expressed his pleasure at the fruitful development of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, saying that academies and training institutions of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) are proud to train elite officers and soldiers of Laos.
He wished that leaders of the Lao Party, State and Ministry of National Defence will continue to send their soldiers and students to study in Vietnam, adding he believes that Lao alumni will continue to be important factors contributing to further tightening the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos.
Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Chansamone Chanyalath said the Lao Party, State and people always remember and highly appreciate the valuable support of the VPA for Laos in its national construction and defence.
Vietnamese and Lao officers take a photo together (Photo: qdnd.vn)
In its foreign policy, Laos always attaches importance to, prioritises and does its best to preserve and lift the great friendship and special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries and their armies and peoples to higher levels, he stressed.
Chanyalath affirmed that the Laos – Vietnam, Vietnam – Laos special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation are a unique tradition in the world, and an important and decisive factor for the revolutionary causes of the two countries.
He thanked the Vietnamese Party, Government and Army and people, especially teachers and lecturers of training institutions, for their enthusiasm and devotion to generations of Lao students who have studied in Vietnam.
Lao military alumni will continue to serve as a bridge to promote and educate the younger generation about this special solidarity between the two countries, he affirmed./.