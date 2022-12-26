Politics Politburo’s resolutions give new boost to development of regions In 2022, the Politburo for the first time issued six resolutions on socio-economic development and defence - security safeguarding for six regions, believed to be a necessary and judicious move to optimise each region’s potential and promote national development.

Politics President of Cote d’Ivoire praises Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements President of Cote d’Ivoire Alassane Ouattara has spoken highly of Vietnam's achievements in socio-economic development and international integration, affirming that it has always been a model for his country.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 26 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian legislatures look to step up cooperation A workshop to share experience between the National Assembly of Vietnam and the Cambodian parliament took place in the central city of Da Nang on December 25.