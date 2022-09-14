Politics Party official welcomes Lao youth union delegation The Party and State of Vietnam always pay attention to and create the best possible conditions for young people of the two countries to exchange, cooperate, enhance mutual understanding, and develop together, said a Vietnamese Party official.

Politics Vietnam appreciates Thailand’s support in COVID-19 fight: Ambassador The Vietnamese Government appreciated the contributions of the Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Association (TVFA) and five Thai corporations as well as their efforts to call for donations of medical equipment and materials to Vietnam during the fight against COVID-19 last year, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 14 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 14.

Politics Cambodian NA leader’s Vietnam visit to Vietnam a success: official President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Heng Samrin’s three-day official visit to Vietnam which concluded on September 14 has been a success, said Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for External Relations Dinh Cong Sy.