Vietnam - Laos youth friendship meeting opens in Hanoi
Vietnam and Laos opened the youth friendship meeting and the “Following leaders’ footprints” programme 2022 in Hanoi on September 14, with the participation of more than 300 youth delegates from Vietnam and over 100 others from Laos.
A dancing performance at the opening ceremony of the youth friendship meeting and the “Following leaders’ footprints” programme on September 14. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Laos opened the youth friendship meeting and the “Following leaders’ footprints” programme 2022 in Hanoi on September 14, with the participation of more than 300 youth delegates from Vietnam and over 100 others from Laos.
Bui Quang Huy, First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee, said after a two-year hiatus caused the COVID-19 pandemic, the two programmes have returned, giving the countries’ youngsters a chance to learn the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos and affirm their resolve to help maintain and further strengthen the relations.
The events also provide an occasion for young people to share experience in youth union affairs and children's movements while stepping up the studying and following of late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Kaysone Phomvihane’s ideology, moral examples, and styles among the youth in each country, he noted.
Huy stressed the HCYU attaches special importance to the friendship and cooperation between the countries’ youngsters and acknowledges the need to make stronger efforts to lift this relationship to a new height.
For his part, Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union (LPRYU) Central Committee Monxay Laomuasong underlined the significance of the two programmes, during which the two sides will hold talks to exchange experience, discuss the youth situation and related activities, look back on the traditional friendship, and visit the sites of predecessors’ revolutionary activities.
Activities within the programmes will help enhance the special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic relations between the two Parties, States, peoples, as well as youth unions, he added.
At the opening ceremony, the LPRYU Central Committee and the HCYU Central Committee were bestowed with the first-class Labour Order of each other’s countries./.