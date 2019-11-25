Vietnam launches white paper on national defence
The 2019 White Paper on Vietnam National Defence highlights peace and self-defence as basic principles of the country’s defence policy.
Deputy Defence Minister of Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Chi Vinh at the launching ceremony
(Photo: VNA)
(Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The 2019 White Paper on Vietnam National Defence highlights peace and self-defence as basic principles of the country’s defence policy.
At the launching ceremony for the paper in Hanoi on November 25, Deputy Defence Minister of Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Chi Vinh said the paper defines Vietnam’s viewpoint in national safeguarding.
Vietnam respects independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity and benefits of all nations in accordance with international law, and the country persistently struggle and settle all disputes via peaceful means based on international law, while carrying out necessary defence measures when its sovereignty, territory and national benefits are threatened, he stressed.
According to Vinh, the paper continues affirming the Communist Party of Vietnam’s leadership in the national defence cause, as well as provides basic contents on organisational structure of the Defence Ministry, orientations to build the people’s army and militia, and transparency of the defence policy and Vietnam’s defence capacity. The contents aim to enhance trust and understanding between Vietnam and other countries around the world, while boosting cooperation to settle emerging security challenges for peace, stability, and development.
The paper, published in Vietnamese and English, features three main parts, namely strategic context and national defence policy, building the all-people national defence, and people’s army and militia.
This is the fourth document of its kind so far. The previous papers were released in 1998, 2004 and 2009./.