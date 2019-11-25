Politics Deputy PM Trinh Dinh Dung pays working trip to Australia Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung and Australian leaders agreed to enhance the two countries’ all-round relations during their meetings on November 25.

Politics National Assembly adopts three laws on November 25 The National Assembly adopted three draft laws in the afternoon of November 25, as part of the legislature’s on-going 8th session.

Politics PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives Mayor of Busan Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 25 met with Mayor of Busan Oh Keo-don on the occasion of his trip to the Korean city to attend the ASEAN-Republic of Korea (RoK) Commemorative Summit.

Politics PM highlights Vietnam-RoK, ASEAN-RoK fruitful cooperation Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has highly valued cooperative relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK), as well as between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the RoK.