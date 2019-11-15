Society Festival features Vietnam-Laos special ties The Vietnam-Laos Special Friendship Festival 2019 opened in the central province of Nghe An on November 15.

Society MoH proposes cigarette tax hike, e-cigarette ban Plans have been proposed to increase tax on tobacco, ban electronic vapes and tighten online advertising of cigarettes.

Society About 500 snakebirds discovered in Dong Nai province A flock of 500 darters, a species at risk of extinction, have been found at a tourist site in Buu Long ward, Bien Hoa city, the southern province of Dong Nai.

Society EC official impressed by Vietnam’s outcomes in IUU fishing combat Director for the Directorate General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries’ International Ocean Governance and Sustainable Fisheries of the European Union Veronika Veits has expressed impression on Vietnam’s outcomes in following the EC’s recommendations regarding the settlement of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.