Vietnam listed among 12 Asian countries with the best quality of life
Vietnam ranks 12th among Asian countries with the best quality of life by financial news site Insider Monkey. The rankings consider three metrics: the Human Development Index (HDI), the Economic Freedom Index (EFI), and Government Effectiveness.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam, Türkiye promote cooperative relations
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation pay an official visit to Türkiye from November 29-30 at the invitation of the Turkish Government. The visit is important in consolidating political trust and improving the effectiveness of multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries.
See more
InfographicVietnam’s poverty reduction achievements in the 2016-2022 period
Hunger eradication and poverty reduction are the most important and cross-cutting goals of the Party and the State of Vietnam. The country has recorded remarkable achievements from its efforts over recent years to fight hunger and poverty.
InfographicMade-in-Vietnam African swine fever vaccines exported to five countries
Vietnam has successfully produced and officially exported African swine fever vaccine of AVAC Vietnam Joint Stock Company to five countries, including Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Myanmar.
InfographicHa Long - Cam Pha among Vietnam’s most beautiful coastal roads
The six-lane Ha Long - Cam Pha coastal road in Quang Ninh province runs for a total length of 18.7km and is considered the most beautiful such route in Vietnam, with impressive and picturesque landscapes.
InfographicCOVID-19 officially becomes Group B infectious disease
Under Decision No 26/2023/QD-TTg from the Prime Minister dated October 19, 2023, from October 20, COVID-19 is no longer a Group A infectious disease and is downgraded to Group B.
InfographicFirst glass bridge in Central Highlands
Visitors to the resort city of Da Lat can experience the first glass bridge of the Central Highlands region. The bridge connects Mong Mo Hill and Love Valley - two major tourist attractions in the city.