Society Infographic Vietnam’s poverty reduction achievements in the 2016-2022 period Hunger eradication and poverty reduction are the most important and cross-cutting goals of the Party and the State of Vietnam. The country has recorded remarkable achievements from its efforts over recent years to fight hunger and poverty.

Society Infographic Ha Long - Cam Pha among Vietnam’s most beautiful coastal roads The six-lane Ha Long - Cam Pha coastal road in Quang Ninh province runs for a total length of 18.7km and is considered the most beautiful such route in Vietnam, with impressive and picturesque landscapes.

Society Infographic COVID-19 officially becomes Group B infectious disease Under Decision No 26/2023/QD-TTg from the Prime Minister dated October 19, 2023, from October 20, COVID-19 is no longer a Group A infectious disease and is downgraded to Group B.