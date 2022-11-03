Travel Infographic 10 must-do activities while exploring Ha Long Bay Visiting Ha Long Bay of Quang Ninh province is a must when travelling to Vietnam, according to The Travel site for travel tips. Ha Long Bay boasts spectacular landscapes with natural forest ecosystem and coastlines.

Travel Infographic Hanoi among best places to go for fall: CNN Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi has been listed among the 12 best places worldwide to travel in this fall by the US's CNN Travel.

Travel Infographic Vietnam welcomes 1.87 million foreign visitors in nine months Vietnam welcomed about 1.87 million international arrivals in the first nine months of this year, 16.4 times higher than the same period last year but much lower than that in the same time in 2019 before COVID-19 broke out, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).